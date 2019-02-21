Arizona lawmakers consider religious exemption for vaccines

Arizona lawmakers are looking at expanding exemptions from children's vaccine requirements.
Republicans on a state House committee voted Thursday to create a religious exemption for schoolchildren, adding to the personal beliefs exemption Arizona already has. The measure also would get rid of a requirement for parents who decline to vaccinate to sign a form listing the risks.
It was one of three measures lawmakers approved after hearing hours of testimony from vaccine opponents who say parents deserve choice and doctors who say the bills would increase the spread of harmful diseases.
One bill would require doctors to provide lengthy information about all the ingredients in immunizations. The other would require them to tell patients about an antibody test that may help determine if someone is already immune to a disease.
