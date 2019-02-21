The Latest: Colorado ‘red flag’ gun bill gets 1st hearing

Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff Tony Spurlock, back, follows Boulder County, Colo., Sheriff Joe Pelle up to speak during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on a bill to get a "red flag" gun law on the books in Colorado Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Denver. The bill, which is backed by several law enforcement officials, would allow for the seizure of weapons from persons deemed by a court to pose a significant risk to themselves and to others. David Zalubowski AP Photo