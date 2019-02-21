AP FACT CHECK: Senator makes false national emergency claim

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Republican Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, flanked by his wife Chris, right, and other members of his family, talks to supporters at his election night victory rally in Bismarck, N.D. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, claimed this week that members of Congress are opposing President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration because they dislike the president. Cramer is wrong. More than 1,000 people had died in the U.S. from the flu strain known as H1N1, commonly called the swine flu, by the time Obama declared a national emergency over the outbreak Oct. 23, 2009, according to reporting by The Associated Press. Bruce Crummy, File AP Photo