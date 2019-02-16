Lawmakers mull medical pot cultivation, drones near prisons

FILE - In a Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to supporters, in Athens, Ga. The action at the Georgia legislature began to pick up pace this past week as the 2019 session approaches the half-way mark. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 marked legislative day 16 of 40. The week saw the first bill signed by the governor a measure that clarifies when vehicles can pass a school bus as well as movement around medical marijuana cultivation in the state and drone activity near prisons. John Bazemore, File AP Photo