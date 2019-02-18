More child cancer patients are preserving their fertility

In Frankie Knowles' world, chemotherapy days are the best days.
On these days, the 7-year-old comes to Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, where he sits in a grey recliner chair and patiently waits for the nurses to insert an IV into his port.
As the medicine drips into his veins, he chats about his favorite teacher — who is super nice and super pretty — eats a cheese sandwich and plays Angry Birds on his iPad.
These days are the best days, Frankie says, because the medicine might help get rid of the cancer in his brain and along his spine. He wants them blasted into space.
"That's where I want all tumors to live," said the boy with strawberry-blonde hair and baby blue eyes. On this Friday, he wears a shirt that reads: "Cancer picked the wrong boy."
Patients like Frankie, who have been handed a cancer diagnosis before finishing elementary school, face treatments like chemotherapy that often leave patients infertile. That's why it's becoming more common for pediatric cancer patients to undergo fertility preservation procedures before starting cancer treatment, Nemours doctors say.
State law is giving them a hand. Last year, the state legislature passed a bill that requires Delaware insurers to cover fertility care services.
Those services include in vitro fertilization, which can cost about $25,000, for people with cancer or other diseases where treatment would later lead to infertility. It also includes those who suffer from a disease or condition that doesn't allow them to have a baby.
But prepubescent boys such as Frankie — who don't yet have sperm — don't has many options as teenagers would.
One emerging, experimental option for the male patient is to undergo testicular tissue cryopreservation before cancer treatment. It consists of removing and freezing a tissue sample with the hopes of one day transplanting it back into the patient's testicles to produce sperm.
Since this transplanting procedure has been done in so few men, there's almost no data showing the outcomes. Doctors hope science will catch up in time for patients like Frankie to one day have a biological child.
"If you think back 20 to 30 years ago where the reproductive technology was," said Nemours oncologist Dr. Andy Kolb, "we're trying to make sure that a child has an opportunity for fertility — not knowing where we are going, not knowing what the state of science will be."
'I'M TOO YOUNG TO BE THINKING OF GRANDCHILDREN'
Frankie was diagnosed with cancer in March after he woke up screaming about pain one Saturday night. His parents took him to the hospital when he became unresponsive after throwing up.
A CT scan showed his brain was bleeding. An MRI later showed a tumor the size of a walnut deep within his brain, with four smaller tumors on his spine.
Radiation isn't typically the first treatment option for young patients like Frankie because it can affect intellectual abilities. Surgery can be too dangerous. Nemours doctors told Frankie's parents chemotherapy was the best option.
Shortly after learning Frankie would need chemo, cancer care coordinator Danielle Morley approached Erica and her husband Rick about fertility preservation. It caught them off guard.
At age 38, Erica recalls thinking she was too young to be worrying about grandchildren. The situation would become something the family discussed at length.
Morley, who helps run the hospital's fertility program, said age and sexual development are two important factors when determining the best route for fertility preservation.
If a child has already gone through puberty, they have options such as egg retrieval or sperm banking, she said. For infants or young children, the option might be testicular tissue or ovarian cryopreservation. These are still considered to be experimental.
Morley said social workers and psychologists work with families to help them make the best choice. Nemours staff informs patients and their parents about all options for future families, including adoption.
Some families refuse to discuss fertility preservation, which is their right, she said.
"It's not an easy conversation," Morley said.
Data shows that one of the biggest psychological challenges patients have in survivor-ship is the revisiting of side effects that helped them defeat cancer, Morley said.
"Having the information alone is hugely important to these patients, whether they elect it or not," she said.
Discussing fertility options was important to a Nemours patient named Emily, a 17-year-old from Pennsylvania. The high school student was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a bone marrow disease, in July.
Emily asked The News Journal to not publish her full name since some family members do not know about the fertility procedure.
Although the news of possible infertility came as a shock, Emily said she never questioned her choice to freeze her eggs. She has always pictured her adult self as a mom. Her parents supported her decision.
"I think I always knew I was going to do it," she said. "I always love being with kids."
Since insurance didn't cover the procedure, her family paid thousands of dollars out of pocket. She went through a round of IVF, shortly after her diagnosis and before her bone marrow transplant to stimulate egg production. This consisted of regular hormone injections.
Emily recalls being the youngest person in Reproductive Associates of Delaware, sometimes even receiving looks from other patients.
She was able to freeze 10 of her eggs, which will be stored at the fertility clinic until she wants to become a parent.
AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE
For Erica Avello, the idea of her son Frankie — who just had surgery to stop a bleed in his brain — undergoing fertility preservation was not an automatic yes.
She and her husband had a lot of questions about the procedure — would it be painful, how long would recovery be, what would it cost and would it even be worth it?
It also required the family to travel from their home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania to Pittsburgh for the procedure, which is not offered at Nemours.
"Then we thought, 'Well this cancer is going to take so much form this kid, there's so much he's not going to be able to do," Avello said. "If he does live ... I want him to be 30, propose to a partner, and say 'I can have kids.'"
Avello recalls explaining to Frankie that his testicles — which he calls tickles — can help people become daddies. The procedure in Pittsburgh would help him one day be a daddy, she said to him.
"He didn't go into 'How are babies born,'" Avello said, laughing. "He was too caught up in other stuff. Luckily, we didn't have to have that conversation."
Dr. Erika Friehling, a pediatric hematology-oncology specialist at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, said her hospital is one of the few medical centers in the country that performs testicular tissue cryopreservation.
In 2018, the hospital performed 58 procedures, she said.
Friehling said the procedure is minimally invasive and doctors typically perform the surgery when the patient is undergoing a biopsy or central line procedure. Depending on the child, either an entire testicle or a biopsy of the testicle will be removed.
Babies and infants can undergo this procedure, Friehling said.
Avello said Frankie didn't experience any pain after the procedure. He was bouncing around almost immediately, she said.
The cost was also minimal. Patients who have the procedure done at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh are enrolled in a research study. The procedure itself and the first year of storage is covered by the study, Friehling said.
A small part of the tissue is donated to science and the other 20 percent is stored in a lab until the time Frankie decides he wants children. Avello estimates they will pay $200 a month to a lab in Minnesota to store the tissue.
If Avello and her husband had to pay $20,000 out-of-pocket, like some families do, Frankie probably wouldn't have had the procedure, she said.
Unlike other fertility procedures, such as IVF, no human births have stemmed from testicular tissue cryopreservation, Friehling said. However, it's been effective in laboratory animals.
"Although there's so much promise, we can't guarantee this will work in the future," Friehling said.
Avello said she understands this. She also accepts the idea of Frankie choosing to not have children one day. But she wants her son to have options.
"If it's a possibility," she said, "I don't want to take it from him."
