9/11 fund running out of money for those with illnesses

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, with the skeleton of the World Trade Center twin towers in the background, New York City firefighters work amid debris on Cortlandt St. after the terrorist attacks. On Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, Rupa Bhattacharyya, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund special master, announced that the compensation fund for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will cut future payments by 50 to 70 percent because the fund is running out of money. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo