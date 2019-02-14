Georgia bill would allow medical marijuana production

Georgia may soon allow the production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil within the state.
A plan introduced Thursday in the Georgia House would give patients who are already approved to use medical marijuana oil access to the product.
It would close a loophole created by the state's 2015 medical marijuana law that allowed patients to possess the drug but provided no real way to obtain it.
The proposal would grant 10 licenses to grow and manufacture low-potency oil in Georgia and could create as many as 50 retail locations.
Republican Rep. Micah Gravley said the legislation wouldn't lead to recreational marijuana, as some critics fear.
Thirty-three states allow medical marijuana. Georgia is one of 13 other states that allow patients to possess a lower potency form of the drug.
