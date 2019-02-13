Health groups back down-payment insurance plan in Maryland

Stan Dorn, director of the National Center for Coverage Innovation, speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, about a Maryland measure to create an individual health care mandate in the state. It would give the uninsured in the state a choice: either make a down payment on health insurance or pay a penalty to the state. Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk, left, and state Sen. Brian Feldman, who are sponsoring the legislation, listen. Brian Witte AP Photo