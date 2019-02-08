The Latest: Booker stresses social justice in Iowa stop

The Latest on Sen. Cory Booker's first presidential campaign visit to Iowa (all times local):
1 p.m.
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is stressing a theme of social justice on the first visit of his presidential campaign to Iowa.
Booker's first stop Friday was to a crowded church basement in Mason City, where he said denying health-care coverage was like denying civil rights.
Booker was opening his inaugural Iowa event using the rhetoric reminiscent of the civil rights movement to distinguish himself early in the race. Although Iowa is a vastly white state, the theme of social justice resonates within the state's Democratic base.
Booker announced his candidacy for the presidency last week.
6 a.m.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is taking his call for social justice to Iowa, where he plans to visit with African-American leaders on his first trip to the early 2020 caucus state as a Democratic presidential candidate.
Booker is using rhetoric reminiscent of the civil rights movement to distinguish himself early in the 2020 race. And although Iowa is a vastly white state, the sentiment echoes within the state's Democratic base.
During his two-day trip beginning Friday, Booker is also scheduled to campaign at a Mason City church known for its support of same-sex marriages. He is also scheduled to make stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Marshalltown and Des Moines.
Booker announced his candidacy last week.
