Maine governor details two-year $8 billion budget proposal

Maine's new Democratic governor released the details Friday of her first two-year $8 billion budget proposal, which includes funding for the state's Medicaid expansion.
Gov. Janet Mills wants to move forward on campaign promises to address health care access, the opioid crisis, education funding and economic development. Lawmakers will consider her proposals in the coming weeks.
Mills says the budget protects Maine's rainy day fund while not raising taxes.
"This budget makes concrete, responsible investments that will allow Maine to address those challenges while living within our means," Mills said in a Friday letter to lawmakers and citizens.
"The state of our economy is strong, but Maine must be prepared to weather future downturns," said Mills, who ran as a "pragmatic" Democratic candidate.
Mills' budget represents an 11 percent increase over the current two-year $7.2 billion budget. State forecasters estimate $7.9 billion in state revenues between mid-2019 and mid-2021.
Mills' budget includes nearly $150 million for Maine's share of voter-approved Medicaid expansion, while also setting aside an additional $29 million in a Medicaid reserve account.
The governor has promised to work with lawmakers to fund the Medicaid expansion without raising taxes. She says she's expanded coverage to over 3,000 Mainers.
Other initiatives include filling more than two dozen public health nursing positions, increasing tobacco prevention efforts and a four-year plan to fund voluntary universal pre-kindergarten.
