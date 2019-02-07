Rat invasion vexes staff at historic Los Angeles City Hall

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson describe how members of his staff had heard rustling sounds at City Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Rats are scurrying between floors of Los Angeles' historic City Hall and possibly bringing in disease-borne fleas with them. Wesson is asking city staff to look into removing all of the building's rugs, where fleas are known to hide, after a person came down with typhus. Reed Saxon AP Photo