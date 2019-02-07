Brazil president shows symptoms ‘compatible’ with pneumonia

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro enters the stage at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. Bolsonaro remains in the semi-intensive unit of a hospital in Sao Paulo with signs of a possible pneumonia infection, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo