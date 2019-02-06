Washoe County anti-overdose program focuses on jail inmates

Nevada's Washoe County says it's trying to boost the state's efforts to reduce deaths from opioid overdoes by providing jail inmates with overdose education and anti-overdose drugs as they are released.
Sheriff Darren Balaam says the program announced Wednesday also supports the office's goals of reducing recidivism and increasing public safety buy attempting to treat drug abuse that is among core causes of crime.
The Sheriff's Office says it is paying for the program with funding from a federal grant provided to Nevada.
The office in 2017 launched an overdose prevention program using a grant from the National Sheriff's Association to provide patrol deputies with kits that include nasal spray to reverse overdoses.
