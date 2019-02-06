Maine governor signs executive order on opioid epidemic

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday signed a broad-ranging executive order aimed at helping the state address the opioid epidemic.
Her order calls for making the overdose antidote Naloxone more widely available; logging and mapping overdoses to track "hotspots" in real time; implementing medication-assisted therapy programs; and creating targeted prevention programs.
Mainers have been dying at the rate of about one per day from overdoses, and about three babies are born each day to mothers who abuse drugs, Mills said.
"I will not stand by while every day in Maine someone needlessly dies of a drug overdose and three children are born drug-affected. It is time to marshal state government to finally confront this crisis," the governor said in a statement.
Mills made addressing the crisis part of her campaign for governor, and she already appointed an opiate response director, Gordon Smith.
Big parts of her order include creating a network of several hundred recovery coaches to help people with their struggles, and use of medication-assisted therapy in the criminal justice system.
Corrections Commissioner Randal Liberty plans to introduce medication-assisted therapy that includes anti-craving prescriptions to address substance use disorder among inmates in the prison system.
The order also directs the additional purchase of 35,000 doses of Nalaxone for distribution to locations to be determined by the Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.
