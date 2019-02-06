Blackface photo reopens long history of bigotry in medicine

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018, file photo, Dr. Bernadith Russell hugs a friend as the statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims, is removed from New York's Central Park. Sims was known as the father of modern gynecology, but critics say his use of enslaved African-American women as experimental subjects was unethical. Russell, a gynecologist, said at the time she was in medical school, "He was held up as the father of gynecology with no acknowledgement of the enslaved women he experimented on." Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo