Trump on course with pro golfers Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump golfed on Saturday in Florida with two of the game's greatest, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in Washington a day earlier. He later tweeted a photo of him standing next to them on a tee box and said it was a "great morning."
The weekend trip is Trump's first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving. The president had limited his travel during the record 35-day partial federal shutdown that ended last week.
Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump's regular golf partners. Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club's 18-hole course.
