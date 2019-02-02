News

Trump on course with pro golfers Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

February 02, 2019 02:08 PM

The entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., is shown Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, where President Donald Trump is playing a round of golf with golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Trump and his family are spending the weekend at his his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
The entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., is shown Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, where President Donald Trump is playing a round of golf with golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Trump and his family are spending the weekend at his his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
The entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., is shown Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, where President Donald Trump is playing a round of golf with golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Trump and his family are spending the weekend at his his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
JUPITER, Fla.

President Donald Trump golfed on Saturday in Florida with two of the game's greatest, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in Washington a day earlier. He later tweeted a photo of him standing next to them on a tee box and said it was a "great morning."

The weekend trip is Trump's first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving. The president had limited his travel during the record 35-day partial federal shutdown that ended last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump's regular golf partners. Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club's 18-hole course.

  Comments  