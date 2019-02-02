Study: Puerto Ricans had tougher time in Florida after storm

A new study indicates Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida instead of remaining on the island may have had a more difficult time adjusting to their post-Hurricane Maria world.
The report by researchers at the University of Miami and Boston University says the post-hurricane adjustment appears to have been more psychologically taxing for Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida instead of staying, and for urban dwellers rather than people who live in rural and suburban areas.
The study was published late last year.
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans moved to the mainland, particularly Florida, after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, killing almost 3,000 people.
The researchers used an online survey to determine the effects of the storm on mental health using a sample of 213 Puerto Ricans.
