Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The attorney general's office in Massachusetts is suing Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma, along with some company executives and members of the family that owns it in an effort to hold them accountable for the toll of the drug crisis in the state. On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, the company lost a legal battle to keep some parts of the lawsuit confidential. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo