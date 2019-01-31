Florida Governor wants to overhaul school standards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to overhaul the state's school standards in the next year.
DeSantis on Thursday announced that he wants to remove all "vestiges" of Common Core that remain in the existing standards.
The standards are important because school children take high-stakes tests that are linked to them.
DeSantis issued an executive order directing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to hold public hearings and develop new standards by January 2020.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Florida was one of the states that relied on Common Core, which was part of an initiative launched by top education officials and governors across the nation. But opponents decried them as a nationalization of education policy and standards.
In 2014, state legislators tweaked the standards and renamed them but many of the underlying standards remained the same.
Comments