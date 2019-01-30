Kentucky editorial roundup

A Miami Beach man can be prosecuted for selling Bitcoin to an undercover detective, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday in a decision that makes it easier for Florida law enforcement to target people who buy and sell virtual currencies in unregulated deals.

The Third District Court of Appeal ruled that a Miami judge was wrong to dismiss felony charges against Michell Espinoza, a website designer who was charged with illegally transmitting and laundering $1,500 worth of bitcoins.