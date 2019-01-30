Maryland Senate president gives update on cancer treatment

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller stands in the House of Delegates chamber as he waits to listen to Gov. Larry Hogan deliver his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Miller gave reporters an update Wednesday on how he’s doing with chemotherapy for prostate cancer. He said he had his second treatment a day earlier and that he probably has four more planned. Patrick Semansky AP Photo