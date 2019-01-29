News

Chicago mayor calls subzero forecast ‘public health risk’

The Associated Press

January 29, 2019 01:58 PM

A commuter arrives at Metra Western Avenue station, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into a swath of states spanning from North Dakota to Missouri and into Ohio after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region earlier this week.
CHICAGO

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the double-digit subzero temperatures forecast for the city are life threatening and "not to be taken lightly."

Emanuel spoke Tuesday morning at a warming center, telling Chicagoans that the frigid weather expected through Thursday is a "public health risk." The National Weather Service says wind chills could dip to 46 below zero in Chicago.

City officials said they have added 500 shelter beds and have reached out to religious leaders, asking them to call and check on senior citizens. Five Chicago Transit Authority buses will be on the streets to give the homeless a place to warm up.

Chicago Public Schools officials have canceled Wednesday classes. Major Chicago attractions, like the Lincoln Park Zoo, Art Institute of Chicago and Field Museum, will be closed Wednesday.

