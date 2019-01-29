Mississippi asks judge to throw out mental health lawsuit

Mississippi officials want a federal judge to throw out a federal government lawsuit challenging how the state runs its mental health system.
But the U.S. Department of Justice, in papers filed last week, urges the judge to reject both of the state's arguments.
The state claims that the federal government doesn't have authority to sue the state under part of the Americans with Disabilities Act that it's citing. Lawyers for Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood also claim that the federal government hasn't done enough to lay out what changes it wants to Mississippi's mental health system.
The federal government says it does have authority to sue and says its experts have done plenty to show Mississippi should spend more on community-based care and less on keeping patients in mental hospitals.
