Health care, education, big issues for Maryland lawmakers

Rep. Brooke Lierman, D-Baltimore City, right, takes a selfie with her husband, Eben Hansel, left, daughter Eliza and son Teddy in the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, the first day of the state's 2019 legislative session. The session begins with 60 new members to take up issues involving health care, education and the minimum wage. Patrick Semansky AP Photo