Filing: Manafort lied about sharing poll data with Russian

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort is suffering from depression and anxiety and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout. That’s according to a court filing from defense lawyers Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, responding to allegations that Manafort has repeatedly lied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo