Train hits, kills man deputies say was sleeping on tracks

Authorities say a train hit a man who was possibly sleeping on the rails, killing him.
Polk County Sheriff's officials say the CSX train struck 58-year-old Randolph Eugene Rhymes of Lakeland around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash resulted in the temporary closing of four railroad crossings in the area as officials investigated the crash.
The tracks have now been cleared and trains are running again.
Investigators don't suspect foul play in his death.
