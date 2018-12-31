2019 means puffing on beaches goes up in smoke in New Jersey

In this Aug. 25, 2018, photo a cigarette butt lies on the sand at beach in Middletown, N.J. A ban on smoking at public beaches, a state mandate for health insurance and the ability for courts to take away guns from people who pose a danger are among the laws going into effect in the new year in New Jersey. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill banning smoking at the state's public beaches and parks in July, though local communities can opt out and designate small smoking sections. The law takes effect Jan. 16, 2019. Jenny Kane AP Photo