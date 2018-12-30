Arizona team studying bone regrowth earns $2M military grant

In this Dec. 17, 2018 photo, John Szivek, Rubin chair in orthopedic research professor at the University of Arizona, explains how the scaffold made from a 3-D printer is tested in Tucson, Ariz. Szivek received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop technology that could help military personnel recover from bone-shattering injuries using a 3-D printer and adult stem cells. Arizona Daily Star via AP Mamta Popat