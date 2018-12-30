Minnesota legislators face expensive health care decisions

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz appears at a press conference in St. Paul, Minn. The 2019 Minnesota Legislature needs to plug a looming $700 million hole in the budget because a tax on health care providers that helps fund the state's version of Medicaid and the state's separate MinnesotaCare program for the working poor is slated to go away at the end of the year. Finding a solution is one of the top priorities for the upcoming session, which opens Jan 8, 2019. Jim Mone File AP Photo