Trump blames Democrats, not his team, for border deaths

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump gives the pen he used to sign the executive order to end family separations to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, the president deflected any blame from his administration for the deaths of two Guatemalan children in December in U.S. government custody as his Homeland Security adviser visited Border Patrol medical officials amid promises of more thorough health screenings for migrant children. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo