Report: ‘Extreme dislike’ but no motive for deputies’ deaths

Florida authorities say a man who killed two deputies eating lunch at a restaurant had an "extreme dislike" for law enforcement — but no specific plans or motive for the April shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday released their findings about 59-year-old John Highnote of Bell.
Highnote killed himself April 19 after shooting two Gilchrist County deputies at a Trenton restaurant.
The Gainesville Sun reports the 132-page findings contain interviews with witnesses to the shootings and with Highnote's relatives.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
According to the report, investigators found hundreds of photo files showing Highnote wearing only his underwear and holding a gun or a rifle in his hands. They also found a typed note on his refrigerator that "expressed extreme dislike for law enforcement."
Comments