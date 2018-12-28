AP Interview: Congo leader says nothing can prevent election

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Joseph Kabila Kabange addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Congo's leader says "there is no further reason" to prevent Sunday's presidential election after two years of delays, but he blames an Ebola outbreak for the last-minute decision to keep an estimated 1 million voters from the polls. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo