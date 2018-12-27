Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, mourners and police officers from around the country attend a memorial service before the funeral for fallen Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway at the Florence Center in Florence, S.C. Sgt. Carraway was killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. More police officers have died in the line of duty this year than in 2017. That's according to data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The organization said in a report Thursday that 144 federal, state and local officers have died so far in 2018. That's up from the 129 who died last year. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo