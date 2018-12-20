Health law’s fines are not the big stick everybody thought

The HealthCare.gov website is photographed in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Numbers released this week by the government show just a slight dip in people enrolled for Affordable Care Act coverage next year through HealthCare.gov. That’s the case even though the Republican-led Congress repealed fines for being uninsured effective Jan. 1. The drop _ from 8.8 million to 8.5 million _ was far less than experts forecast. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo