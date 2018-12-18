US reverses policy on migrant children’s sponsors

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, an agent with the Department of Homeland Security controls access to a holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration is reversing a policy that required fingerprinting for all adults living in a household where a migrant child would live. Parents and other sponsors have said the fingerprinting rule had slowed placement of children in homes, in part because some members of the household were afraid to be fingerprinted. Andres Leighton, File AP Photo