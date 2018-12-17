FBI: Florida man posted bomb instructions for extremists

This Dec. 14, 2018 photo made available by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Tayyab Tahir Ismail under arrest. An FBI affidavit unsealed Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, charges Ismail with posting detailed bomb-making instructions to online sites frequented by extremists such as supporters of the Islamic State group. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP