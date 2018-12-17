Charge says man wasn’t qualified to vote in New Hampshire

A Florida man has been accused of voting in New Hampshire on Election Day in November 2016.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said 45-year-old Michael L. Lewis, of Miami, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury last week.
The indictment alleges that Lewis voted for an office or measure by casting a ballot in Hooksett, New Hampshire in 2016. It also alleges that Lewis wasn't qualified to vote there because he wasn't domiciled there for voting purposes.
An arraignment date hasn't been scheduled. It wasn't immediately if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for him.
