Gov-elect DeSantis to continue thank you tour

Republican Governor-elect Ron DeSantis is continuing his thank-you tour this weekend, adding a few more stops across the Sunshine State.
DeSantis said he plans to visit Destin, Naples and Miami along with Lt. Governor-elect Jeanette Nuñez on Saturday to "show Floridians our deep appreciation for their commitment to building a brighter future."
DeSantis will hit up an oyster bar in Destin before moving onto a health food store in Naples and ending at a gym in Miami.
