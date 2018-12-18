As US life expectancy falls, West Virginia offers lessons

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, DEC. 18, 2018 AT 3:01 A.M. EST AND THEREAFTER-Maggie Hill, 67, watches Charity play in Madison, W.Va., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Hill adopted the 10-year-old girl about five years ago. Hill's son had been raising her but lost custody during his ongoing struggle with drug addiction, Hill said. Tyler Evert AP Photo