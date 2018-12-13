Renewed battle over using fetal tissue in medical research

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawmakers clashed over science, ethics and politics Thursday, Dec. 13, at a House hearing on using fetal tissue in critically important medical research, as the Trump administration reviews the government’s ongoing support for such studies. “Most of my constituents don’t understand when you harvest baby parts, why that is OK,” said Meadows, who chaired the hearing by the Oversight & Government Reform committee. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo