Attorney questions funding of Bangor psychiatric residence

Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage faces a new challenge in his plan to have an out-of-state contractor run a 21-bed psychiatric residence using money budgeted for community mental health services.
Attorney Daniel Wathen in a court filing Tuesday said Maine's accumulated over $5 million in unspent funds that it's obligated to spend on community mental health.
Wathen said LePage's administration shouldn't follow through on plans to direct roughly $5 million of such funding to the residence. Wathen oversees mental health patients' rights under a 1989 consent decree.
Wathen said he spoke with one medication management clinic that had a waitlist of 489 adults.
Tennessee-based Correct Care Recovery Solutions and Maine are negotiating a $60.3 million contract to run the residence. LePage's spokeswoman said Maine will take Wathen's recommendation under advisement.
