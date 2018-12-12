FBI probe leads to charges against Florida city commissioner

A city commissioner who once chaired the Florida Democratic Party and briefly ran for governor faces dozens of corruption charges.
Federal prosecutors released a 44-count indictment Wednesday charging Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and associate Paige Carter-Smith with bribery, racketeering, bank fraud, extortion and other crimes.
The FBI's investigation into Tallahassee corruption was an issue in the governor's race. Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis said it was a sign his opponent, then-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, couldn't be trusted.
The indictment alleges Maddox maintained an interest in a lobbying firm after he was elected in 2012, despite claims he sold the company to Carter-Smith and was no longer involved in it.
The indictment says the firm received payments from clients with business before the commission in exchange for favorable votes by Maddox.
