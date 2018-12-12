Agency: $4.2 billion in insured losses in Florida from storm

State officials are estimating that Floridians had more than $4.2 billion in insured losses from Hurricane Michael.
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said that as of last week insurers had handled more than 131,000 claims in Florida.
About two-thirds of those claims were for residential properties.
More than half of those claims have been paid and about a third are still open.
About 10 percent of those claims were closed without being paid.
By far the largest number of claims, more than 79,000, came from Bay County where the Category 4 hurricane came ashore in October.
