Environmental groups to sue over offshore drilling tests

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, beach goers hang out at the Isle of Palms, S.C., as Hurricane Florence spins out in the Atlantic ocean. Environmental groups plan to sue the Trump administration over offshore drilling tests, launching a legal fight against a proposal that has drawn bipartisan opposition along the Atlantic Coast, two people with direct knowledge of the pending litigation told The Associated Press on Monday, Dec. 10. Mic Smith, File AP Photo