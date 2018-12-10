SC lawmakers consider changes to moving mental patients

Some South Carolina legislators are considering changing the laws on how patients who are committed to mental hospitals are handled by police.
A special committee formed after two mental patients drowned while locked in the back of a Horry County sheriff's van during Hurricane Florence may write legislation requiring doctors and others to tell friends and family members they can take the patients to treatment themselves if they accept responsibility.
Family members of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green said they weren't given that option.
Charleston Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson's subcommittee also is considering additional training and a requirement to create special teams like Charleston County's Therapeutic Transportation Unit which evaluates patients with doctors and does not transport them in obvious police vehicles.
A criminal investigation into the drownings continues.
