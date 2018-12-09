‘I killed my best friend’: Opioids’ fatal grip on mayor, pal

In this Nov. 8, 2018 photo, Janel Wentz and Tim Firestone pose for a photograph in Port Carbon, Pa. while holding an image of their late son former Mount Carbon Mayor Brandon Wentz. Wentz's family is speaking out for the first time about his sudden death one year ago. Wentz was 22 when he became mayor of Mount Carbon, population 87. He died suddenly last November at age 24, just hours after resigning from office due to a family move. Wentz's family says he died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. His passing came near the end of a year that saw a record number of drug overdose deaths. Matt Rourke AP Photo