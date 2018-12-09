Hunger, lice, filth: Moroccan migrant camp shows challenges

A sub-Saharan migrant shows injuries he sustained while trying to scale the Ceuta fence, at Ouled Ziane camp in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement next week, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions. These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.'s first migration compact. Mosa'ab Elshamy AP Photo