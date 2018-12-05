Report: Savings from cuts to Missouri in-home care overblown

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cuts to in-home care for seniors and people with disabilities didn't end up saving as much money as expected.
Galloway released a report Wednesday that found ramping up eligibility requirements for aid saved about $11 million last fiscal year compared to the year prior. Savings were estimated at $43 million.
Galloway's review found that many still qualified for care, despite more stringent eligibility requirements aimed at cutting people from the program.
The review found that participants sometimes qualify for greater aid when they're re-evaluated later. She says savings estimates didn't account for that trend.
Health Department Director Randall Williams agreed that estimates need to be better. But he says the agency shares multiple financial projections with budgeters that have been on the mark.
