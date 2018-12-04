Sex offender settles suit, averting accusers’ testimony

FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls. An attorney who represented some victims claims financier Epstein used his own lawsuit to maliciously target the lawyer and damage his reputation. Attorney Bradley Edwards seeks unspecified damages from Epstein in the case beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office via AP, File)