Audit finds oversight problems in Community Centered Boards

A state audit has found a number of oversight problems in Colorado's care of intellectually and developmentally disabled people, leading to wasted taxpayer dollars.
The Denver Post reports the audit made public Monday reviewed care and spending at the state's 20 Community Centered Boards, which served about 13,000 adults and children through three Medicaid programs last year.
Stelios Pavlou, a spokesman for State Auditor Dianne Ray, says auditors found that 19 of the boards did not meet basic state requirements for case management when they examined a program intended to help disabled people live independently.
The audit also found that the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has not established policies for overseeing how boards provide case management.
Department officials say additional training has been provided to boards.
